Hawaii Nature Center Connects Children with Nature

Honolulu (KHON2)- Get your kids off their screens to explore the great outdoors with hands-on classes and camps at The Hawaii Nature Center.

The non-profit engages 20,000 children and their families each year with immersive school field trips, week-long nature camps, and weekend programs to connect children and families to nature.

Hawaii Nature Center is one of the early pioneers of environmental children’s education in Hawaii.

Hawaii Nature Center is creating the next generation of environmental stewards by teaching kids the value of spending time outside away from devices and screens, to be inquisitive about the world around them, and empower them to take care of our planet and its limited resources.

The Hawaii Nature Center has many opportunities for children:

School programs – environmental field trips happen during the school year so tell your children’s teacher to schedule a visit.

Camps – Held fall and winter school breaks. These are week-long day camps for kids 6 to 11 that run.

Programs give kids an immersive and interactive experience outdoors. They go fishing in the stream, catch grasshoppers in the meadow, make fun crafts and go on different field trips. For example, campers have previously learned about navigation and voyaging traditions vising the Polynesian Voyaging Society, and supported beach clean-ups by removing microplastics at Kahana Bay.

The Hawaii Nature Cente started as an initiative of The Outdoor Circle before becoming its own independent local nonprofit that has since expanded to Maui as well.

The goal is to bring environmental education to more and offer greater access to these programs.

You can help with a donation in September at any Foodland or Sack n Save.

Website: www.hawaiinaturecenter.org