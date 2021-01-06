Hawaii Nature Center Celebrates 40 Years

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii Nature Center is celebrating 40 years of engaging outdoor environmental education to children.

Executive Director Todd Cullison touts the value of place-based learning in which their campuses have micro-environments from which to learn from, saying “Roots run deep in the valleys we call home and we are one of the founders of the environmental education movement in Hawaii.”

Ss part of the anniversary year, Hawaii Nature Center has a weekend program to cultivate nature lovers from an early age, weekday program to provide science based environmental education to children at home or out of school, and private group environmental encounters for businesses that need to bring employees together in meaningful ways that can include team building activities, adventure hikes and more.

The pandemic has affected the mission of Hawaii Nature Center.

“Get outdoors has become a universal call to action for people worldwide,” says Cullison. “It’s safer and provides important mental health benefits, safer structured socialization is meeting some critical social-emotional needs of children during the difficult pandemic.

Hawaii Nature Center has a proud history, starting with Incubation in the Outdoor Circle dating as far back as the 70s. Early days were at the Makiki Education Center inside a warehouse to two campuses. 90s expansion to Maui as a tenant of the Iao Valley Lodge which eventually we purchased. We established pilot programs on Kauai and partnerships with hotels like the Kahala to Kapalua Bay.”

