The Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association’s (HLTA) Hawai‘i Island Chapter recently celebrated the successful completion of its Charity Walk with a check presentation ceremony at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai. This event marked the culmination of the Hawai‘i Island Visitor Industry Charity Walk held on May 13th, which was a part of a statewide campaign raising a substantial $2.7 million for various nonprofits.

The breakfast event was a gathering of over 40 nonprofit organizations from across Hawai‘i Island. The Four Seasons Hualalai’s Cultural Manager initiated the presentation with a traditional chant, setting a tone of cultural reverence and community spirit.

The 2023 Charity Walk, chaired by Charlie Parker, the General Manager and Regional Vice President of Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, stood out for its unique blend of fundraising and celebration. The event not only focused on the walk itself but also highlighted the post-walk festivities where hotels and resorts showcased their culinary skills in a friendly competition, enhancing the community’s celebratory spirit.

The Hawai‘i Island Chapter made a notable contribution by distributing over $350,000, which will significantly impact the recipient nonprofits. These funds reflect the island’s strong community ethos and the commitment of the hospitality industry to give back to society.

Nā Kālai Waʻa Executive Director and Pwo Navigator Chadd ʻOnohi Paishon’s organization, one of the Charity Walk’s nonprofit recipients, focuses on passing on knowledge to future generations about non-instrument navigation or wayfinding.

Mufi Hannemann, HLTA President & CEO, commended the event’s success, highlighting its importance in supporting the various nonprofits on Hawai‘i Island.

Since its inception in 1978, the HLTA Visitor Industry Charity Walk has been a cornerstone event for Hawai‘i’s nonprofits, raising over $45 million to date. It stands as a testament to the power of community and the spirit of aloha that permeates the islands.

To discover more about the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association and its continuous efforts in supporting Hawai‘i’s tourism industry through education, advocacy, and philanthropy, visit www.hawaiilodging.org.