Hawaii International Film Festival Opens New Programs in Honor of its 41st Anniversary

Honolulu (KHON2) – The 41st Anniversary of the Hawaii International Film Festival honors Asian films and welcomes new programs.

With many feature films to enjoy, the Hawaii International Film Festival is adding Asian films to its line up.

“We have a massive line-up of the latest films from Japan, something for everyone. We have a special focus on Korea with the biggest line-up of Korean films ever. We have a really exciting line-up of films from Hong Kong and China including ANITA, ONE SECOND,” says Anna Page, Director of Programming at the Hawaii International Film Festival.

In addition to its lineup, the Hawaii International Film Festival is in partnership with the Vilchek Foundation, presenting its new American Perspectives Program.

Page says, “The essence of the program is to shine a spotlight on foreign-born filmmakers, celebrating the extraordinary contributions of immigrant artists to contemporary cinema and media in the United States. The program centers the voices of immigrant artists through film screenings, filmmaker Q&As, a filmmaker master class, and a panel discussion featuring all seven 2021 New American Perspectives filmmakers. This program includes five new feature films and a Master Class with the director, co-writers, and cast of Indian-American comedy 7 Days, HIFF’s 2021 New American Perspectives Feature spotlight film.”

Participants of the New American Perspectives Program will have a chance to be involved in the Guest Filmmaker program, which brings filmmakers from around the globe to schools in Hawai’i to speak with students about their careers in filmmaking.

For more information on the Hawaii International Film Festival, its lineup and programs, fans are encouraged to visit the official Hawaii International Film Festival website.

WEBSITE:

www.Hiff.org