The 42nd Annual Hawai‘i International Film Festival, presented by Halekulani welcomes you to view the Hawai‘i premiere of HUNT. SQUID GAME superstar Lee Jung-jae makes his directing debut with this 1980s-set thriller, in which he also plays an intelligence chief who uncovers a plot to assassinate the president of South Korea while hunting for a mole within his own agency. Korean superstar Jung Woo-sung co-stars as a fellow agent also trying to smoke out a mole. HUNT plunges the viewer into a labyrinth of secrets where nothing is quite what it seems. The result is one of the most impressive action movies in years.

HUNT will be on view on O‘ahu on November 9th at Consolidated Theatres – Ward and November 12 at Consolidated Theatres Kahala, and on Kaua‘i on November 18th at Waimea theater. To view the full in person schedule, visit hiff.org.