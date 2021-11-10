Hawaii International Film Festival Highlights 41 Years of Filmmakers

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii International Film Festival makes its mark on the grounds of Bishop Museum, while highlighting 41 years of film making in Hawaii.

After a year of celebrating virtually, The Hawaii International Film Festival will make its 41st return with local films debuting at the Bishop Museum grounds and theatres across Honolulu.

“Our opening Night film is the world premiere of WATERMAN, a documentary directed by Isaac Halasima about the legendary Duke Kahanamoku which will play in an outdoor screening at the Bishop Museum. This year’s Centerpiece Film is I WAS A SIMPLE MAN, which screened at Sundance earlier this year. It makes its homecoming Hawai‘i Premiere on November 10 at Consolidated Theatres Ward. The film, like WATERMAN, is part of our Made in Hawaii program as well. For Closing Night, we are presenting the universally acclaimed Belle, the latest masterpiece from Oscar-nominated Mamoru Hosoda, which had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The screening will take place November 14 at the Ward Theater,” says Anderson Le, Artistic Director, Hawaii International Film Festival.

In addition to the premieres of some 2021 features, the Hawaii International Film Festival will be inviting recognized filmmakers locally and internationally to join in on the fun.

Le says, “This year, HIFF will recognize the work and cinematic accomplishments of Destin Daniel Cretton with the Career Achievement Award, Sterlin Harjo with the Maverick Award, Dana Ledoux Miller with the Pacific Trailblazer Award, Stanley Kwan with our Spotlight on Hong Kong Filmmaker, and Albert Pyun with a special HIFF Extreme Award, for his genre-bending body of work. “

Fans are encouraged to check out the official website of the Hawaii International Film Festival for a complete schedule.

WEBSITE:

www.Hiff.org