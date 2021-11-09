Hawaii International Film Festival Celebrates Local Filmmakers in Its 41st Year

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Hawaii International Film Festival (HIFF) returns to an in-person experience for its 41st year.

In 2020, the Hawaii International Film Festival went virtual, and for it’s 41st anniversary, HIFF organizers are excited to return to in-person events.

“It was important that we figure out a safe way to not only honor their vital work, but also bring our communities back together. It is our intention that this year’s Festival offers an opportunity for those of us in Hawaii to experience and connect with each other and the world through our programs, while continuing to share Hawaii’s authentic voices and stories on a global scale. At the heart of HIFF41 is a spirit of hope and inspiration and a space for respite and conversation. We hope to draw our audiences in closer, in connection with these films and the creatives behind them,” says Beckie Stocchetti, Executive Director of Hawai’i International Film Festival.

Even though the Hawaii International Film Festival will be offering in-person experiences, fans can also show support online, no matter their location.

Stochetti says, “The 41st edition of the Hawai’i International Film Festival (HIFF), presented by Halekulani, is taking place from November 4 to 14 on Oahu and November 18-21 on neighbor islands with virtual programs streaming from November 4 to 28 nationwide. That means your friends and family on the mainland can also tune in and watch films that are screening here on island. On Oahu, films will be screening in-theaters at the newly renovated Kahala Theater and at Consolidated Ward. Tickets are available on our website.”

Kicking off their 41st anniversary, fans can expect to watch the highly-anticipated film, WATERMAN, which tells the story of late surfer, Duke Kahanamoku.

“We’re proud to present the world premiere of WATERMAN, a documentary by Isaac Halasima that tells the story of the legendary modern father of surfing, Duke Kahanamoku. Isaac’s uncle was the person who sculpted the statue of duke on Waikiki and later influenced Isaac to make this film. It was only fitting for it to be our Opening Night film. The film will be presented as an outdoor screening at the historic Bishop Museum on the Great Lawn on November 5. There will also be a new display featuring surfboards and Olympic gold medals from Duke and World Champion surfer Carissa Moore,” says Stochetti.

To learn more about the Hawaii International Film Festival and its 5 features and 26 shorts, fans are encouraged to check out the festival’s official website.

HAWAII INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL’S WEBSITE:

www.Hiff.org

SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES:

@HIFF (Twitter)

@HIFFHawaii (Instagram and Facebook)