Mufi Hanneman and Mike Rompel joined Living808 to talk about the third-annual Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show, happening March 22-23 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association first established the trade show in 2019 with partners at the Hawai‘i Restaurant Association and Star Events. It was forced to pause in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but was able to bring the show back to life last year right as the restrictions on large gatherings were lifted. At what has become Hawai‘i’s official hospitality trade show, attendees can expect the convention center’s exhibition floor to be filled by businesses, services, and organizations that have a nexus to the hospitality industry.

Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association President and CEO Mufi Hanneman spoke to this trade show being an opportunity for these groups to come together to collaborate and share the various resources in order to develop the quality of services they provide. He encourages industry professionals to join them at the convention center for free.

Domino’s Hawai‘i has an established partnership with the Hawai‘i Lodging & Tourism Association as indicated by them being a major sponsor of last year’s Hawai‘i Hotel & Restaurant Show. This year they will be joining again as a sponsor, benefitting from the newest technologies, experiencing food and drink concepts, and connecting with business/operators.

This event is FREE for restaurant and hospitality professionals, and they should visit hawaiihotelandrestaurantshow.com to register.