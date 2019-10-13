Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair Preview with Ciel Blue Fashion Show

Honolulu (KHON2)- Get a jump on your holiday shopping with unique local items at The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair October 18-20 at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

Clothing designer ‘Ciel Blue’ will be one of more than 300 featured vendors.

Ciel Blue opened to the public six years ago and they provide unique graphic designs in their fashion creations inspired by Tahiti and Hawaii and also colors forged from nature.

Hence the brand name – “Ciel Blue”: “Ciel” means “sky” in French and “blue” for the “blue sky of Hawaii”.

Darah Dung gave a sneak peek at some of the line’s popular pieces with a fashion show on Living808.

Eighty percent of their products are sewn in Hawaii and their goal is to have 100 percent production in Hawaii.

In addition to Ciel Blue, The Hawaii Holiday Craft & Gift Fair will bring together over 300 vendors under one roof.

Admission is $4.00, but you can obtain a $2.00 discount coupon at the website – www.hawaiiholidayfair.com

It’s the perfect place to get an early start to your holiday shopping.

HAWAII HOLIDAY CRAFT & GIFT FAIR

Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall

Friday, October 18 – 5 til 9 p.m.

Saturday, October 19 – 10 a.m. til 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 20 – 10 a.m. til 5 p.m.

