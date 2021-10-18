Hawaii Healthcare Worker Burnout

Honolulu (KHON2) – The physical and emotional health of Hawaii’s health care workers is a concern according to the State Department of Health.

“So many times, health care workers are giving more and more to help and they are not always remembering to prioritize their own health,” says Michael Champion, Medical Director, Adult Mental Health Division, Department of Health. “Reducing risk of burn out is important so health care workers can continue to work and provide essential services.”

Dr. Champion says that the State considers healthcare worker burnout from the pandemic an important public health problem. He joined Living808 to talk about some of the tell tale signs of burnout and coping self-care strategies.

If you or a loved one needs support, call Hawai’i CARES at (800) 753-6879 or contact the Crisis Text Line – text ‘ALOHA’ to 741741.

Caring, qualified professionals are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. To learn more about Hawai’i CARES, visit https://hicares.hawaii.gov.