All week long Living808 celebrated National Mental Health Acceptance Week by speaking with experts on ways we can support ourselves and loved ones. In today’s interview, we welcomed back Heather Lusk, Executive Director at Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center, to share with us the resources and services her organization offers to the community.

About Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center

​The Hawaiʻi Health & Harm Reduction Center serves Hawaiʻi communities by reducing the harm and fighting the stigma of HIV, hepatitis, homelessness, substance use, mental illness, and poverty in our community. They focus their efforts on those disproportionately affected by social determinants of health, including but not limited to: people living with and/or affected by HIV, hepatitis, substance use, and the transgender, LGBQ and the Native Hawaiian communities. In addition, they foster health, wellness, and systemic change in Hawaiʻi and the Pacific through care services, advocacy, training, prevention, education, and capacity building.

Website: HOME | HHHRC