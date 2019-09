Toastmasters Hawaii is a program to help people better their public speaking and leadership skills. Toastmasters is essentially a communication and leadership organization. According to Region 2 advisor Jessica Allen people get exactly what they want.

“They do and more. They may originally come for one thing or another, one thing we’ve seen is promotions at work, increased leadership skills, Toastmasters are often leaders at work and in their community, most people don’t even realize their neighbor, friend, family member is even in Toastmasters.”