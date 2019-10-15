Hawaii Food & Wine Festival celebrates Pride with Drag Appétit Brunch

Honolulu (KHON2) – Honolulu will be holding the 2019 Honolulu Pride Parade and Festival on October 19 and the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival’s Drag Appétit scheduled for October 27 at Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resorts.

Blue Note Hawaii extends the Pride celebrations through the rest of October. It’s the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival’s only brunch event, featuring a full Bloody Mary bar, craft cocktails, wine and beer plus a special performance by some of Honolulu’s best drag performers.

For more information visit: www.hawaiifoodandwinefestival.com