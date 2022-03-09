Honolulu (KHON2) – Local organization, Hawaii Food Basket spreads aloha with new and creative ways to get Hawaii residents involved.

Hawaii Food Basket has been fighting the hunger crisis as an agency distributing safe and high-quality food for Hawaii County and its residents.

“We offer programs that support our local farmers, the local economy and the health and well-being of our clients through purchase of fresh local produce and proteins. These programs include DA BUX Double Up Food Bucks thatis offered at 100 retails sites state-wide and provides a 50% discount to SNAP-EBT customers on Hawai`i grownproduce. We also operate DA BOX community supported agriculture program that also provides a 50% discount to SNAP-EBT customers for Hawai`i Island grown produce weekly and islandwide,” says, Kristin Frost-Albrecht, Executive Director, The Food Basket Inc., Hawai`i Island’s Food Bank

According to Frost-Albrecht, during the covid pandemic, Hawaii Food Basket has seen a significance in need when it comes to Hawaii’s hungry.

Frost-Albrech says, “At the height of the pandemic we were serving 6 times more people than we served pre-pandemic. The need continues to be high, and we are continuing to serve 3 times more than we served in 2019.”

The team at Hawaii Food Basket has turned to local producers to fill the food needs and were able to supply clients with locally grown and produced food, including fresh produce and local protein.

“In addition to working with local producers, We are working towards combining Food Education Agriculture and Sustainability Together with the building of an Agriculture and Food Innovation Park on 25 acres in Hilo. This will include agriculture production of row crops as well as indigenous food forests along with a new Community Food Center and Food Bank and a Food Innovation Center with state-of-the-art processing facilities. It eventually will also include a farmers’ market, cafes and local food retail. The project will be public facing and with a large educational component for visitors and residents alike. Our goals are improved food security, disaster preparedness and better health and wellness for all,” says Frost-Albrecht.

Those looking to get involved with the Hawaii Food Basket and its efforts to support Hawaii’s hungry, are encouraged to visit the official website of the Hawaii Food Basket.

Hawaii Food Basket:

www.HawaiiFoodBasket.org