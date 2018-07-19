Hawaii Energized: Lets Save

Living808’s new segment is geared to help our viewers learn more about saving energy and money.

In coordination with Hawaii Energy, and the hosts of Hawaii Energized webisodes, Ramsey and Shayna, Living808 will help Hawaii learn technical information around energy, and to get people excited about saving energy and what easy things they can do to reduce Hawai‘i’s energy consumption.

The state is committed to reaching 100 percent clean energy by the year 2045.

That means all of our electricity will be generated right here in the islands using alternative sources.

You can catch Ramsey and Shayna on Living808 and their webisodes at https://www.hawaiienergy.com/energized or on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook