Hawaii Energized: Incentives for Businesses to Install EV Stations

Honolulu (KHON2) – Businesses that install EV stations are getting a boost through rebates we learned about through Hawaii Energy.

Kupu took advantage of rebates to strengthen its mission of sustainability, which is centered on empowering young adults to be the next generation of environmental and cultural stewards.

Benefits at the Ho’okupu Center includes improved service to employees/visitors, “green” business appeal, and Hawaii Energy’s rebates and tax credits that help lower the cost of the overall project.

For a limited time, the state is offering some great rebates that can offset the cost to install:

For Level 2 stations: $4,500 for a new station / $3,000 to upgrade.

For DC fast charging station: $35,000 for a new station, and $28,000 to upgrade.

Visit http://HawaiiEnergy.com/EVcharging for more info or call 839-8880.