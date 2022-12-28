Blue Planet created a program to get high school students across Hawaii involved in addressing the climate crisis. Griff Jurgens, Educational Director from Blue Planet Foundation, and Mikayla Holm a 11th grader from Molokai High school joined John this morning to discuss an important topic.

Climate Crew is a program that high school students receive exclusive training on climate science, storytelling, community organizing, and strategies needed to effectively advocate for climate policy solutions in their communities. Jurgens expressed the importance of youth getting involved and understanding the climate crisis to better their future they want to live in.

Holm shares her experience with Climate Crew and how she was able to share what she learned with the community on Molokai.

If you want to learn more about upcoming opportunities with the Climate Crew, visit HawaiiClimateCrew.org or follow Blue Planet on Instagram @blueplanetfound.