Hawaii Chamber Music Festival Olympics

Bringing the arts community together with the Hawaii Chamber Music Festival “Chamber Music Olympics” and the “Niu Valley Music Olympic Invitational.” The idea for the “Chamber Music Olympics” was inspired by Zachary Morita’s $100,000 Dream Big Teacher Challenge Grant win sponsored by Farmers Insurance. The Music Olympics is a statewide chamber music competition for middle and high school students. The event was developed by Zachary Morita, who applied for our $100,000 Dream Big Teacher Challenge grant which he won last year. Mr. Morita wanted to create a friendly team competition that would inspire student musicians to work hard but more importantly to bring together the arts community in Hawaii – all ages, different instruments – strings, piano, woodwind, brass, percussion. The festival will feature string artists from Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and the mainland USA to Hawaii and they will be performing alongside various local professionals to present three concerts representing a different country – Czech, Russia, and Germany. For this season, two of the three concerts are free for the public with a $20 suggested donation. For the August 18 concert, there is a $20 admission fee, however, a portion of the proceeds will be a donation to the University of Hawaii at Manoa Symphony Orchestra Europe tour. For Zach Morita’s music students at Niu Valley Middle School, they are also doing a mini-performance and a presentation on topics such as social media presence, career highlights, practice tips, and musical beginnings.
For more information visit https://www.hawaiicmf.org
Hawaii Chamber Music Festival
“Czech-Mate!”
Sat., August 10, 7PM
St. John Vianney Parish
Hawaii Chamber Music Festival
“Rushin to Russia”
Sun., August 11, 4PM
Calvary By The Sea
Hawaii Chamber Music Festival
“Gems from Germany”
Sun., August 18, 4PM
UH-Manoa Orvis Auditorium