Honolulu (KHON2) – Blue Planet Foundation and Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association (HADA) participate in Hawaii and National Drive Electric Week.

Starting starting September 24th, Hawaii will be participating in National Drive Electric week, a nation wide event that focuses on electric vehicles and sustainability.

“For National Drive Electric Week, Blue Planet is working with a number of partners to raise awareness and encourage the transition to electric modes of transportation. This includes electric vehicles, motorcycles, scooters, e-bikes, and also Hawaii’s electric buses,” says Melissa Miyashiro, Executive Director, Blue Planet Foundation.

According to Miyashiro, Hawaii auto dealers are “all-in” and support the future of EVs as it will help the State of Hawaii meet its carbon neutrality goals.

“Auto manufacturers are investing billions of dollars to develop electric cars and trucks – at different price points – which will provide many exciting EV options for consumers. The development of electric trucks, including the Ford F-150 Lightning and the Chevrolet Silverado EV, is a game changer that will help more consumers transition to electric vehicles,” says Heather Cutter, President, Hawaii Automobile Dealers Association (HADA).

Hawaii is working on expanding the public charging infrastructure. According to Cutter and Miyashiro, Hawaiian Electric specifically is working on installing more DC fast chargers across the islands.

Miyashiro says, “The purpose of this event is to introduce the community to the many different ways to move electrically, whether it is with an electric vehicle, bicycle, motorcycle or scooter. We will have vehicles from BMW of Honolulu and Arcimoto for people to test drive and Ebikes Hawaii will be bringing their electric products as well.”

For those wanting to learn more about driving electric vehicles, there will also be EV owners available to chat with and educational booths, on Saturday, September 24th from 12PM to 5MA at the Ka Makana Ali’i mall.

