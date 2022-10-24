On today’s show we invited Hawaii Business Magazine Publisher, Cheryl Oncea and Dr. Jill Hoggard Green, President and CEO of the Queen’s Health System on the show to discuss the 15th Annual Wahine Forum. Oncea is excited about the event.

“After two years the Forum will return to an in-person format. The Wahine Forum hosted by Hawaii Business magazine and presented by The Queen’s Health System. It is the state’s largest professional development conference. Hawaiʻi’s top female executives, entrepreneurs, up-and-coming leaders, and young professionals, come together to learn, connect, and build community. Real women will share real advice on how to find personal and professional resilience during valuable skill-building and inspirational sessions.’

The forum covers a variety of skill-buiding, inspirational, and valuable topics including – developing negotiation skills, the importance of content in market, the economic power of women, how to thrive in the fourth trimester, career transitions – trials, tribulations, and lessons learned, why diversity, equity, and inclusion matters in Hawaii, healthcare tips from professionals and more. An important topic, which will be covered during the closing general session is the impact of Title IX and how this year marked 50 years since its passing.

John Veneri also asked Dr. Jill who its for and where the event will be held.

“We will have over 50 female leaders and business owners speak on these topics. Our keynote speaker is Sarah Phelps from Blue Origin. Local speakers include some of Hawaii’s female CEOs such as my co-guest Dr. Jill Hoggard Green from The Queen’s Health System. »

To learn more, visit HawaiiBusiness.com/wahine2022 or on IG: @hawaiibusinessmagazine