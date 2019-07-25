Hawaii Bridal Expo: Belle Bridal & Pacific Coast Bride

The Hawaii Bridal Expo is this weekend. It’s a one stop shop for all your bridal needs, especially that all important wedding dress.

She shares some tips on wedding planning and floral designs. Anna Lorenz from Belle Bridal & Pacific Coast Bride joined us with a preview of the wedding attire trends you can see for yourself at this weekend’s big event.

30th Hawaii Bridal Expo

Neal Blaisdell Center

July 26th-28th 5:30-9pm

Sat & Sun 9:30-3pm each day

Win FREE tickets by entering our contest on KHON2.com

And, don’t forget to visit Easley Designs at the Bridal Expo for a free drawing to win your bridal bouquet.

Website:www.pacificcoastbride.com