Honolulu (KHON2) – Two local boys are representing Hawaii in Major League Baseball as they go head to head in San Francisco.

Kamehameha-Hawaii alum and former University of Hawaii star Kolten Wong is representing the islands of Hawaii as the second baseman for the Milwaukee Brewers.

“Growing up in the islands has definitely helped me as a professional baseball player. I was able to bring the Hawaiian values and ‘aloha mindset’ to the brewers, which helped us become closer as a team,” says Kolten Wong, second baseman for the Milwaukee Brewers.

On July 16th, Wong made his way to San Francisco as the Milwaukee Brewers went against the San Francisco Giants and Hawaii-born native Kai Correa on “Aloha Shirt Day.”

“It’s kind of a heart-warming experience to know that a big city and the Major League Baseball organization is honoring Hawaiian culture. I feel very proud to say I am from Hawaii, especially on this annual tradition held at Oracle Park,” says Kai Correa, Bench Coach and Infield/Baserunning Instructor for the San Francisco Giants.

Fans of both Wong and Correa can follow each player on social media to stay updated.

KAI CORREA:

@Thatguy_kai

KOLTEN WONG:

@Thewongone808