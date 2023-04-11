Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii-born choreographer Brandi Chun won big as she took home the $100,000 cash prize in Netflix’s “Dance 100”, reality show.

Netflix’s elimination competition, “Dance 100” follows 8 choreographers as they compete in dance challenges, in which their backup dancers are also the judges.

“That was pretty nerve-wracking itself knowing that my team is also the ones that are judging me because you always have to be ‘on’ during the process. Another hard part was I was doing it alone, because it’s not like I have a team with me,” says Brandi Chun, Winner of Netflix’s Dance 100.

Netflix’s Dance 100 is available to stream now on all digital platforms.

Brandi Chun:

@BrandiChun (Social Media)