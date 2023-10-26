Honolulu (KHON2) – The 2023 Hawaii Book Music Festival is returning and one of this year’s performers, Alpin Hong, joined Living808 this morning. Hong, who is a pianist that played on the other islands but is making his solo debut on Oahu. Hong will be performing at a benefit concert held at Orvis Auditorium on the UH Campus to help raise funds to get the Hawaiʻi Book and Music Festival back to an in-person status in 2024.

For more information visit HBMF.online to purchase tickets, enjoy a reception and meet some of the featured authors in person.