Honolulu (KHON2) – In the ever-evolving world of healthcare, staying at the forefront of knowledge and skills is paramount. Hawai‘i Pacific Health (HPH) recognizes the importance of nurturing the next generation of healthcare professionals and, to that end, offers several unique training programs. One of these programs, the Registered Nurse Training Opportunities (RNTO) program, is making a significant impact in shaping the future of nursing in Hawaii.

Leading the conversation about this program are two distinguished individuals: Amy Thomas, HPH’s System Chief Nurse Executive and Director of Clinical Education, and Bobby Kargula, a full-time registered nurse at Straub Medical Center.

Amy and Bobby dive into the program’s structure, its objectives, and the transformative experiences it offers to aspiring nurses. They will share stories of dedication, growth, and success from the heart of healthcare at HPH.

