Honolulu (KHON2) – Pololū Valley is keeping Hawaii’s communities together with its history and sacred meaning.

Since tourism has opened up, Pololū Valley on Hawaiʻi island has been seeing an increase of guests, a concern members of Hawaii Island communities are aware of.

“We want our guests to know that Pololu Valley is not a tourist destination, but a sacred place to our community. I have family members who are buried here, so we want everyone to understand that Pololu Valley is more than just a beautiful site, but a historical landmark for us as Hawaiians,” says Sarah Pule-Fujii, Steward of the Land for Protect Pololū Valley .

In addition to its historic meaning, Pule-Fujii wants visitors to know that conditions on the trail can be dangerous.

Pule-Fujii says, “My family and I know Pololū Valley well, so we will advise people when to stay off the trail. Weather can be pretty harsh here, and we just want everyone to know that safety should be of concern.”

To learn more about Pule-Fujii’s efforts to preserve and protect Pololu Valley, community members can log onto the official Instagram website of Protect Pololū.

Protect Pololū

Social Media Handle: @ProtectPololu