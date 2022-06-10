Honolulu (KHON2) – Local organization Laʻiʻopua 2020 is welcoming visitors to community events to learn about Hawaii’s culture and practices.

Laʻiʻopua 2020 is focused on sharing stories of Hawaii Island, its people and cultural practices with not only future Hawaiian generations, but with visitors.

“The program’s name, “Ola ka Lāhui,” translates to “The Nation Lives On,” reflecting our intent to share the `ike(knowledge) and mo`olelo of Hawai`i for generations to come. Each of the events is focused on sharing the essence of the talk story guest, to creating a connection between the speaker and the audience, and hopefully a connection to the culture and `aina,” says Dr. Holeka Goro Inaba, Host of Laʻiʻopua 2020’s series of Ola ka Lahui events.

According to Goro Inaba, he hopes each person who attends an event will leave with new knowledge and a deeper understanding of the `aina of Hawai`i and the Hawaiian culture.

“We know from the first event we held in March that no matter whether it’s was a malihini, a visitor or an island native, each left with a deeper appreciation for Hawai`i, its people and culture; they left with a better “sense of place” for the island and a new or renewed sense of responsibility for their role in properly sharing the culture and caring for the island. They left wanting to learn more and have other interactive cultural experiences. For kama`aina, there is a sense of pride in being able to share their home and their talents in a genuine way. “

Those wanting to learn more about future events hosted by Laʻiʻopua 2020’s series of Ola ka Lahui events, can do so via the porgrams’ official website.

Laʻiʻopua 2020

www.laiopua.org