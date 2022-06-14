Honolulu (KHON2) – Local organization Keep Puako Beautiful teams up with other committees to clean up Hawaiʻi Island‘s water and coastline.

“Our organizations are Keep Puako Beautiful and South Kohala Reef Alliance, a 501c3. We promote community stewardship to visitors and kama’aina on over 25 sites we identified on the Kohala Coast through Ocean Environment Education,” says Cynthia Ho, Keep Puako Beautiful Site Coordinator and South Kohala Reef Alliance 501c3 Director.

In partnership with other organizations, Ho and her team encourage members of the local communities to assist in beach and coastline clean ups.

Ho says, “Volunteers sign in, receive briefings for cleanup safety, UXO safety and respecting Hawaii Wildlife. The cleanup activity model provides volunteers with educational components. We answer any concerns they may have at the briefing. Everyone selects a site to clean and is given cleanup instructions on how to use our data cards. Cleanup gear up includes gloves, litter pickers, buckets, cigarette litter and fishing line recycling containers , used coffee bean bags and used grain bags. Volunteers returned to separate landfill trash from recyclables, recorded totals on their data card take trash photos and group pictures.”

Those looking to attend future clean ups and learn more information are encouraged to visit the organization’s official website.

Keep Puako Beautiful:

www.keeppuakobeautiful.com