Honolulu (KHON2) – The Big Island Invasive Species Committee (BIISC) is dedicated to protecting Hawaii’s ecosystem with the help of local communities.

With the assistance of Hawaiʻi communities, The Big Island Invasive Species Committee is motivating local families to be on the lookout for invasive species, harmful to native Hawaiian plants.

“No one organization can control all of the invasive species in Hawaiʻi. The efforts is divided amongst land managers, farmers, ranchers and even private homeowners. Everyone has a role in curbing invasive species especially if they are widespread,” says Franny Kinslow Brewer, Acting Program Manager, BIISC.

According to Kinslow Brewer, local communities should be on the look out for unusual plants in their backyard or land to prevent speeding of invasive species.

Kinslow Brewer says, “Almost everyone has a camera in their pocket, we encourage communities to take a picture of the plant and send it to us. We get pictures of strange plants via email and social media, then we can coordinate with the land owner to take a look at any threatening species.”

To learn about The Big Island Invasive Species Committee and their efforts in Hawaiis ecosystem, community members are encouraged to visit their official website.

The Big Island Invasive Species Committee:

www.biiscu.edu