Many are familiar with Hawaiʻi Energy’s home equipment rebates, but as Shayna Doi, Marketing and Communications manager from Hawaiʻi Energy explains, they are helping local businesses as well.

“Absolutely! Hawaiʻi Energy extends financial support to businesses of all sizes looking to enhance their energy efficiency. We offer various rebates, ranging from LED lighting upgrades to more complex solutions like HVAC systems and solar battery storage. Depending on the facility size, these rebates can offset costs by thousands or even tens of thousands of dollars.”

And Hawaiʻi Energy is bringing back a very popular event, The Innovation Symposium and vendor fair.

“We’re thrilled to bring back this in-person event, the first since 2019. The Innovation Symposium is an all-day conference tailored to professionals working in facility operations and maintenance. We understand that managing energy-efficient equipment can be complex, so we’ve organized this event for attendees to learn about the latest technologies and how to maximize energy savings. Leading experts from both the mainland and Hawaiʻi will share their insights. We have a room filled with contractors and equipment distributors ready to assist attendees. This year, our Vendor Fair boasts a diverse range of vendors, from lighting to air conditioning to EV rentals. If attendees feel inspired during a session, they can connect with experienced contractors right on-site. These experts know how to secure rebates and can start planning energy-efficient projects immediately.”

Every company attending this year’s Symposium will receive a $1,000 bonus coupon applicable to qualifying energy-saving projects at their facilities. For instance, if you plan to replace your air conditioning system costing $5,000, you’ll now save an extra 20%. Businesses can even stack this coupon with our other rebates, offering even more savings. But remember, you must attend the event to receive it.

You can easily register online at HawaiiEnergy.com/symposium. There, you’ll find the full schedule of sessions and speakers to explore. Join the Innovation Symposium and empower your business to embrace energy efficiency for a sustainable future.