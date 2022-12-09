Honolulu (KHON2) – Known for their one-of-a-kind collection of used apparel, Harbors Vintage captured the attention of local residents interested in street wear.

Harbors Vintage offers vintage clothing from the 80s-early 2000s, streetwear, and sneakers.

“We carry a wide variety of clothing so no matter who you are or what your style preference is, our hope is that something in store will resonate with you. This holiday season we want our customers to know that shopping with is sustainable and the items we sell are unique.

Enjoy free live entertainment at The Royal Grove, Waikīkīʻs gathering place. From hula lessons to authentic Hawaiian performances, from ukulele lessons to classes just for keiki (kids), Royal Hawaiian Center offers an exciting array of cultural activities and experiences throughout the year.

Website:

royalhawaiiancenter.com/events

HOURS

Daily 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

LOCATION

Building C

Level 1, C-114

Social Media:

@harborsvintagewaikiki