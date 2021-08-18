Happy Hollow Park and Zoo Welcomes Guests To Learn About Its Animals Through Fun and Interactive Exhibits

Honolulu (KHON2) – Known for their family-friendly activities and wildlife conservative programs, Happy Hollow Park and Zoo offers something for the whole family.

Located in San Jose, California, Happy Hollow Park and Zoo is covered with 16 acres of animals, amusement park rides, and amenities perfect for families looking to have a fun and educational experience.

“Happy Hollow is both a zoo and an amusement park, so guests have the opportunity to learn about wildlife conservation while viewing threatened and endangered animals and then get the chance to ride our classic amusement park rides, which are both included in the admission ticket,” says Heather Vrzal, Zoo Curator at Happy Hollow Park and Zoo.

Guests will have opportunities to interact with one of the zoo’s zoo keepers, attend animal meet and greets, and participate in their conservative programs, allowing families to learn more about the wildlife native to San Jose.

Vrzal says, “By giving visitors the chance to see and form a connection with threatened and endangered animals, Happy Hollow hopes to encourage our guests to take a more active role in conservation for the rest of their lives. By modeling simple actions like going paperless and using compostable dining ware, we hope to inspire our visitors to make small changes themselves.”

Happy Hollow Park and Zoo extends their support to San Jose’s wildlife with the help of community projects, and guest admissions.

“We support local conservation in the wild through financial donations. Our Quarters for Conservation program contributes 25 cents of every ticket sold and $1 of every membership to a conservation fund that is then used to support the global conservation of animals in Happy Hollow’s collection and beyond. We also fund local conservation projects through our Progress for Pollinators program, which provides grants up to $2,500 to local groups working to create or improve pollinator habitat in Santa Clara County,” says Vrzal.

Those looking to plan a trip to Happy Hollow Park and Zoo are encouraged to visit their official website for ticket information and updates.

WEBSITE:

www.HappyHollow.org

Social Media Handles (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram):

@hhpzoo

