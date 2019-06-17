Happy Father’s Day

Here’s one way to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang – a burger eating challenge! Wolfgang’s Steakhouse is partnering with Wounded Warrior Ohana to raise money for the non-profit that supports our local veterans.

It’s happening on Thursday, July 4th from 2-4:30 pm at the Royal Hawaiian Center main stage. Five people at a time will have 10 minutes to eat five half-pound Wolfgang’s burgers. Only 25 people will have the chance to compete and the top three times will win cash, a trophy and prizes.