Happiness U Helps Declutter for 2020

Alice Inoue is a Life Expert and the founder of Happiness University. She is the author of eight, nationally award-winning books on life wisdom, self-growth, and happiness, and has two weekly columns in the largest publications in Hawaii. Her column in MidWeek is titled “A Mindful Moment,” and in Tuesday’s Star-Advertiser, she writes “Positively Young.” Through Happiness U she helps both companies and individuals develop positive mindsets in order to live more inspired in both their professional and private lives.

Inoue joined John Veneri in the Living808 Studio with 5 tips for Decluttering:

1. Put it on your calendar. If you don’t schedule it, it won’t likely happen – and remember that clutter took years to accumulate, set small goals and think of it as a long-term project.

2. Don’t worry about your partner/spouse/housemate/children/parents’ clutter. Start with your own areas – your nightstand, your clothing drawers, your closet, your bathroom drawers.

3. If you don’t know where to start, start clearing from any corner of any room or start to clear from where you spend the most time.

4. Visualize that you are “tied” to your clutter by an invisible thread of energy and see how your clutter “drains” your energy.

5. If you only have an hour or two, clear your refrigerator of any items that are expired or that you wouldn’t eat today. The refrigerator is the female element in the home and symbolically represents you.

