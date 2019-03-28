Hapalua and Kings runner 10k

The Hapalua has become one of the most highly anticipated races in Hawaii. The half marathon race distance has become very popular among runners of all levels and many feel it is wonderful to have the opportunity to participate in such a high quality half marathon event right here in Hawaii. And the aspect of the race is intriguing to many as well.



Ben Williams the owner of Hawaii Triathlon Center explained,

“The Chase is so exciting because it provides Team Hawaii runners with the unforgettable opportunity to race with world-class professional runners.

Members of Team Hawaii are placed into different running groups based on their estimated finishing times for the half marathon distance and are given a specific handicap starting time or “head-start” against the professionals.

The start of the race is very exciting as the different Team Hawaii groups are announced and brought to the starting line.

The countdown begins with each group taking off until the professionals begin to lead the full start of the Hapalua.

All of the surrounding Hapalua race participants and spectators really add to this excitement by providing such an energizing and motivating atmosphere to begin the race!”

