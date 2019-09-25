Hanson Talks Music, Family, & First Hawaii Show

Honolulu (KHON2) – The Grammy nominated Tulsa trio Hanson stopped by Living808 to talk about everything from favorite songs, to Star Wars, to their first ever Hawaii show Thursday, September 26 at the Republik.

Hard to believe it has been 22 years since these three brothers burst onto the music scene with a number one, Grammy nominated song that had us all singing.

Mmmbop introduced us to Hanson, a band that is a brand with a business that spans music and beer.

Today Isaac, Taylor, and Zac Hanson craft soulful songs and their own beer brand and tour with diverse music that includes their latest passion project, String Theory, which had them performing 25 years of their original music with symphonies around the world.

Taylor and Zac Hanson joined Tannya & John to go deeper into their music, working with family, and their Hanson craft beer.

Hanson performs at the Republik Thursday September 26th at 8pm.

Tickets are limited.

Websites: https://www.ticketoffices.com/Hanson/10331/3180108

Hanson.net