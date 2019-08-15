Handmade Sea Glass Jeweler Tossed & Turned at Made In Hawaii Festival

Honolulu (KHON2)- Beautiful handmade sea glass jewelry by Tossed & Turned will be one of the featured vendors at the 2019 Made in Hawaii Festival.

“Genuine sea glass is made when people discard bottles or glass in or near the ocean that then get tumbled smooth by the waves and currents after 20 to 200+ years,” explains designer Ingrid Lynch. “There are many people who make sea glass jewelry, so my goal is to create ways in which the design “holds” the sea glass in a totally different way.”

Lynch gets inspiration from the ocean and her jewels showcase a lot of “wave” elements.

“I like the idea of coming full circle and designing waves or ocean splashes around my sea glass,” says Lynch. “Often, when I pick a piece of sea glass off the beach, I can actually visualize how and where I think the waves should be placed on that particular piece. I love that my waves surround the sea glass once it’s out of the water like it did while it was in the water.”

This is Tossed & Turn’s first year at the Made in Hawaii Festival.

Look for Tossed & Turned at the Made in Hawaii Festival, a 3-day showcase of “Made in Hawaii” products, including food, art, fashions, plants, crafts, produce and more.

There will be cooking demonstrations and entertainment during the event.

Friday-Sunday, August 16-18, 2019

Friday: 10am-9pm

Saturday: 10am-9pm

Sunday: 10am-5pm

Website: https://tossedfoundjewelry.com/

www.madeinhawaiifestival.com