J Dolan’s is home to genuinely handcrafted pizza and authentic hand-poured beverages and has recently opened a new location. You can now enjoy their delicious food and drinks in Kahala! The restaurant serves up awesome deals on Coors Light & Miller Lite aluminum pints, and Peroni & Blue Moon drafts all day long. Kelly caught up with Daniel Dolan, owner of J Dolan’s, to learn all about their new location.

The Kahala restaurant is located at 4210 Waialae Ave, suite 101, in the Kuono Marketplace.

For more info, visit jdolans.com