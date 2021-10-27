Halloween Mummies & Pumpkin Pie Tart How To

Honolulu (KHON2) – Living808 learned how to create some fun Halloween treats thanks to Brunch with Aloha.

Mal Botts showed us how to make Mummy Grahams and a Pumpkin Pie Tart using local company Diamond Bakery and their Pumpkin Flavored Graham Crackers.

Crust ingredients:

1 1/2 cups finely ground Diamond Bakery Pumpkin graham cracker crumbs

* ⅓ cup white sugar

* 6 tablespoons butter, melted

* 1 ½ tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder

Filling Ingredients:

1-3/4 cups pumpkin purée

1 cup packed brown sugar

2eggs

2 tbsp All purpose flour

2 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1/2 tspsalt

1 can Evaporated Milk

Garnish:

Pomegranate Seeds

Ground Pistachios

Pressed Edible Flowers

Instructions:

1. Combine all crust ingredients and press into a tart or pie tin. Back at 350 degrees for 7 minutes.

2. While baking crust, combine all filling ingredients, stirring until well combined.

3. Pour into shell, cover crust edges with tin foil and bake for an additional 55 minutes at 350 degrees.

4. If desired decorate with pomegranates, pistachios and flowers.

You can get more ideas and enter giveaways by following Mal on Instagram.

Instagram: @malhbotts

Website: www.brunchwithaloha.com <http://www.brunchwithaloha.com>