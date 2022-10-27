The Town Center of Mililani’s annual family friendly trick-or-treat event is happening this weekend! The event is free, open to the public and will be held on Sunday, October 30 from 11am-2pm. Shelley Morisaki, Senior Property Manager and Broker In Charge at Town Center of Mililani, joined us to talk about all of the Halloween fun!

Shelley says, “Everyone in your ohana is invited to dress up in your best Halloween costumes and trick or treat around the town center. From the UFC gym to Fun Factory to Times to Zippy’s, there will be over 30 tenants passing out candy around the Town Center. Look for an orange ‘Trick or Treat’ sign to see if the business is participating or not.”

The Town Center of Mililani wants to thank the community with “Mililani Makana Month”. From October 30 through November 26 customers can enjoy rewards for shopping at the Town Center of Mililani.

For more on the Halloween happenings or any upcoming events at the center, visit towncenterofmililani.com