This year, look to Goodwill Hawaii to get ready for your Halloween festivities, without breaking the bank! Goodwill has everything you need from décor to costumes and accessories. A recent national survey conducted by Goodwill, noted that four in five Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year (81%). Though many people plan to celebrate Halloween this year, more than three in five respondents to the Goodwill survey say that due to rising costs caused by inflation, they are more likely to create DIY Halloween costumes than purchase from a store. Additionally, 63% of adults are more likely to buy materials for DIY Halloween costumes or décor from thrift stores such as Goodwill to reduce costs. Shopping for Halloween at Goodwill is also fun since you can get creative and put together your own one-of-a-kind or DIY costume! Kelly Cho of Goodwill Hawaii joined us with some fun costume inspiration.

“With inflation and the rising cost of goods, we know that people are looking for ways to stretch their money. At Goodwill, we’ve got new and secondhand decor as well as costumes, accessories, and more for a fraction of the price. It’s also great for the environment because you’re shopping secondhand and you’re also helping us to support our free job training and employment programs for the community. So much good to doing your Halloween shopping at Goodwill. All of our stores have a dedicated Halloween section where you can find everything from wigs, masks, witch hats, angel wings, capes. We also have a variety of pre-packaged costumes for kids and adults who want something simple and ready to wear.”

For more costume ideas and DIY tutorials, visit GoodwillHawaii.org/Halloween.