On Saturday Oct. 26th, Honolulu’s Chinatown Arts District and historic downtown transforms into a spooktacular celebration of music, food, art and entertainment starting at 5:00pm. Join us for an evening filled with costumes, stages, craft beer, and bazaar performances you’ll never forget.
Tavana is headlining the event and performs a few songs for us on this Aloha Friday.
Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival
Saturday, Oct. 26th
Honolulu’s Chinatown Arts District and Downtown
Starts at 5:00 p.m.
Website: http://hallowbaloo.com