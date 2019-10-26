On Saturday Oct. 26th, Honolulu’s Chinatown Arts District and historic downtown transforms into a spooktacular celebration of music, food, art and entertainment starting at 5:00pm. Join us for an evening filled with costumes, stages, craft beer, and bazaar performances you’ll never forget.

Tavana is headlining the event and performs a few songs for us on this Aloha Friday.

Hallowbaloo Music & Arts Festival

Saturday, Oct. 26th

Honolulu’s Chinatown Arts District and Downtown

Starts at 5:00 p.m.

Website: http://hallowbaloo.com