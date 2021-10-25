Hale Ola Pet Hospital Opens Doors to New Clients on Oahu’s Westside

Honolulu (KHON2) – Hale Ola Pet Hospital welcomes new clients into their facility located at Kunia Shopping Center.

Founded by veterinarian Piyalak Timbang, Hale Ola Pet Hospital offers both western and eastern medicine to pets.

“Having my own animal hospital has always been a dream of mine, because I wanted to be able to give animals veterinary care that offers not only the best of western medicine, but alternative treatments, too. During my career in Thailand, Los Angeles, and now in Hawaii, I’ve seen how eastern medicine helped improve the quality of pets’ lives. So I was eager to make that part of my own practice when I opened Hale Ola in February of this year,” says Piyalak Timbang, owner of Hale Ola Pet Hospital.

Since opening Hale Ola, Timbang has received a lot of positive feedback about her use of traditional Chinese medicinal treatments.

Timbang says, “In addition to offering acupuncture, our therapy relies on herbs and minerals to correct imbalances in the body that lead to disease. It may not work as fast as most Western medicines but it also has less side effects to the body. Herbal medicine can also be used along with acupuncture to increase the efficacy of the treatment.”

New clients to Hale Ola Pet Hospital will be offered 50% off the first wellness exam.

WEBSITE:

www.HaleOlaVet.com