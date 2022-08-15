Serving Military and local families for 75 years, Hale Keiki School could be the perfect learning environment for your preschool to 5th grader. There is student support, special classes, enrichment classes, and before and after school care from 6am-5:30pm. And aside from daily school work, the students are also treated to on and off island field trips. Head of School, Monique Raduziner gave us her take on what makes Hale Keiki School so unique.

“We meet our students where they are at socially and emotionally, we know our families and it is a Ohana based environment. The teachers really know and care about their students, the keiki feel that and it really creates a safe and inclusive environment for everyone. New students are really celebrated and welcomed.’

For more information visit www.halekeikischool.org