Hale Aina Celebration is Biggest of the Year

Honolulu Magazine has gone Gold with its biggest foodie event of the year on Saturday, Sept. 7. The Hale ‘Aina Celebration presented by First Hawaiian Bank brings together some of our Best Restaurant winners so you can dine on unlimited dishes and sips, for the first time set against the amazing sunset from the ‘Alohilani Resort’s Swell Deck.

Enjoy sounds by DJ and professional surfer Keala Kennelly on the swell deck and LED light shows by Kalalea Entertainment. 

And VIP guests will enjoy the specially made dish by Square Barrels chef Aneil Luhan.  www.squarebarrels.com

@squarebarrels

Here is the chef lineup:

53 By The Sea
Arancino at The Kahala
Chef Chai
Ruth’s Chris Steak House Hawaii
MW Restaurant
Merrimans Honolulu
Noi Thai Cuisine – Hawaii

VIP Exclusive Chefs
Square Barrels
Raw Bar by Herringbone Waikiki

Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019

‘Alohilani Resort Waikīkī Beach

6:30–9:30 p.m.

VIP entrance at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale at: www.hnltix.com

