Hale ʻŌpio, a community organization on Kauaʻi, is dedicated to supporting the well-being of youth and families and promoting acceptance of children’s mental health. Kelly spoke with Priti (Maya) Tayal EdM, MA, Community Programs Director of Hale ʻŌpio Kauaʻi Inc., who shared the various ways the organization contributes to the community and provides vital resources and services.

Hale ʻŌpio offers a range of programs and services, including education, youth empowerment programs, diversion and treatment services such as emergency shelter, foster homes, case management, and therapy. They prioritize community partnerships, support, and access to essential resources. By collaborating with local schools, county agencies, and providers, they ensure that individuals can easily access the services they need. Peer support and training are also provided by Hale ʻŌpio , emphasizing the importance of ongoing mental health awareness throughout the year. The organization recognizes that acceptance requires advocacy and action to change attitudes, behaviors, and systems. They actively promote the Children’s Mental Health Acceptance Campaign (CMHA23), encouraging conversations about mental health and educating youth and adults about identifying and addressing their thoughts and feelings.

To engage the community, Hale ʻŌpio organizes events that cater to youth, families, and providers. They have recently hosted an open house, a back-to-school event, and a job fair, providing opportunities for connection and engagement. In collaboration with the University of Hawaiʻi and the Prevent Suicide Hawaiʻi Task Force, they are offering training on suicide awareness using the upstream approach called Sources of Strength. This training is available statewide to both youth and adults, emphasizing the importance of preventing suicide in the community.

For individuals in need of mental health or crisis support services, Hale ʻŌpio provides a list of recommended resources. This includes Hawaiʻi CARES 988, a crisis text line where individuals can text ALOHA to 741741, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Hawaiʻi Chapter, and the Prevent Suicide Kauaʻi Task Force (PSKTF), which offers local resources, events, training, and support.

For more information, visit haleopio.org