Hālau Hula Ka Noe’au back in the Prince Lot Hula Festival

The premiere of the Virtual 44th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival, it’s Thursday, October 28 from 7 to 9 pm on KHON2 and preparing for the Festival is Michael Pili Pang from Halau Hula Ka Noe’au.

“This year will be our 15th year participating in the Prince Lot Hula Festival. We started when it was at Moanalua Gardens, then at Iolani Palace and now as a Virtual Festival. Hālau Hula Ka Noe’au has always enjoyed performing at the Festival because it is non-competitive, the largest non-competitive hula festival in Hawaii, and because it is all about sharing our love for hula. Everyone can participate from keiki to kupuna. Signature and family event, brings together hālau, families, community and visitors. The Virtual event reaches many more people here in Hawaii and around the world. While the obvious Covid challenges were distance learning, restricted and limited rehearsals and a cap on the number of dancers allowed, the pandemic also affected our dancers emotional and physical well-being. Limited rehearsals meant loss of muscle, strength and flexibility. Concern for individuals, family members and the uncertainty was constantly on the dancers’ mind. But in the end we were overjoyed to get back to hula; to perform for an audience and to practice hula again. We missed being together as a group. The Prince Lot Hula Festival gave us and the other hālau the opportunity to come together. “

The 44th Annual Prince Lot Hula Festival

Thursday October 28th from 7pm to 9pm on KHON2