Haku Keiki Dillon & Kamalei Pakele on Hoku Nomination For Children of the Sea Album

Honolulu (KHON2) – Talented brother/sister duo Dillon and Kamalei Pakele are honored to receive their first Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award nomination as part of Haku Keiki’s debut album, Children of the Sea or Nā Kama Kai.

The two joined Living808 to talk about exciting experiences including a sold out live show at Blue Note Hawaii featuring the Haku Keiki with mentors Kimie Miner and Paula Fuga.

The Pakele siblings say being mentored by Kimie and taking part in her Melecraft boot camp has been the ultimate preparation to share their music.

Children of the Sea (Nā Kama Kai),” the album, was produced by Haku Collective for non-profit Nā Kama Kai to share their empowering message, Keiki Aloha, Kai Aloha.

The 11-track album celebrates the mission of local non-profit Nā Kama Kai, committed to empowering keiki to embrace a deeper sense of aloha and personal understanding of their kūleana (responsibility) for Hawai’i’s natural environment. It shares important messages of conservation, ocean safety and inter connectivity told through the voices of Hawai’i’s children.

Website: https://www.hakuhawaii.com/childrenofthesea

Social Media Handles: @dillonpakele @kamaleipakele