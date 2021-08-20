Haku Collective Is Supporting Up and Coming Musicians With Their Mele Craft Bootcamp

Honolulu (KHON2) – Haku Collective is showcasing and supporting rising musicians in their mele craft bootcamp.

At 19 years old, Jonah Mossman is grabbing the attention of the local music industry, which sparked his interest by his grandfather.

“My grandpa was very musically inclined, everywhere we went, he was either singing or playing some sort of instrument, it was just a matter of time until I got into it,” says Jonah Mossman, Singer and Songwriter.

Not only did Mossman pull inspiration and learn from his grandfather, he also was motivated by the team at Haku Collective, as a member of their Mele Craft Bootcamp.

Mossman says, “I initially was nervous auditioning for the Mele Craft Bootcamp, but The team at Haku Collective were great at making me feel welcomed and comfortable, not only was it a great opportunity to get to know other artists, but we all worked together to help each other find our voice in the music industry, from being comfortable on stage, to writing music.”

Mossman feels the Mele Craft Bootcamp helped him so much that he became motivated to create his own singles.

“The songs that I choose to sing about come from personal experience, I really do get excited to hear how people react to my music and for me to share it with people, has become very special to me,” says Mossman.

Fans looking to learn more information about Jonah and his music, can do so by staying updated with him on his instagram. Those looking to learn more about Haku Collective and their Mele Craft Bootcamp are encouraged to visit their official website.

