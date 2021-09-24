Haku Collective Celebrates 5th Anniversary

Honolulu (KHON2) – Haku Collective is celebrating its 5-year anniversary representing and mentoring Hawaii artists.

Singer/Songwriter Kimié Miner had the vision to create Haku Collective. “As an artist, I made so many mistakes and learned so many invaluable lessons while trying to make it in the music industry,” says Kimié. “I didn’t have anyone to guide me and I had to figure it out all on my own. This taught me that now more than ever is the need for agency or stewardship for Artists in Hawaiʻi both new and established. I created Haku Collective BY ARTISTS FOR ARTISTS. We are a Native Hawaiian boutique Artist management and music group.”

In 5 years, Haku Collective has released 3 full length albums including Grammy-nominated Hawaiian Lullaby album, multiple-award winning, Proud As the Sun album, Nā Hōkū Hanohano award nominated Children of the Sea album, and Christmas Lū’au with Kimié Miner and Paula Fuga.

Haku Collective has also developed its flagship MeleCraft Bootcamp mentorship program, a free creative youth workshop mentored by some of Hawaiʻiʻs brightest stars, an Artists to Watch Program, and created Mele in Hawaiʻi, Hawai’i’s first global multi-home live-streaming series of its kind during the pandemic and the stay-at-home mandate.

Haku Collective launched Haku Keiki during the pandemic and has seen success. Haku Keiki are performing live at this year’s Na Hōkū Awards! The ‘Children of the Sea’ album is nominated for Island Album of the Year.

As for what Kimié is envisioning for Haku Collective in the next 5 years and beyond? She says, “At Haku Collective, we aim to continue empowering local artists to achieve global impact. We plan to accomplish this by being the world’s premier Artist Agency and Music Group for Hawai’i. We will continue our work of empowering our community through our mentorship programs.”

Website: https://www.hakuhawaii.com/